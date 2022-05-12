Sadiq Khan has appointed a former minister to investigate the possible decriminalisation of cannabis.

The London mayor made the announcement during a visit to a cannabis factory in Los Angeles.

Mr Khan said he had an ‘open mind’ about the merits of legalising the Class B drug but it would be foolish to dismiss the idea.

The London Drugs Commission will be chaired by ex-Dome minister Lord Charlie Falconer, a close friend of former prime minister Tony Blair.

The mayor said it would examine evidence from around the globe before making a recommendation.

Cannabis plants which are being legally cultivated at 'Traditional' a licensed factory in Los Angeles

"I’ve not got an opinion yet. What’s important, and I speak as a former lawyer, is the evidence," said Mr Khan.

"Let’s look at the evidence from a health perspective, from a criminal perspective, from a law perspective, from a community perspective.

"But also, what’s happening from across the globe. We can close our minds and stick our heads in the sand, or we can look at the evidence," he added.

Los Angeles was said to earn an annual income $165m from business rates linked to cannabis shops.

Mr Khan seemed impressed by the indoor cannabis factory which grows plants from saplings and then repeats the process multiple times.

Factory founder Aaron Mamann said state taxes posed a threat to the legal cannabis trade.

He fears licensing would drive cannabis users to cheaper, illegal suppliers.

The move towards legalising cannabis was expected to infuriate the families of some families whose children were hospitalised during a spike in drugs us in the 1990s.

Mr Khan added: "If the commission spends time looking at the evidence, takes a range of views, examines what’s happening around the world and comes up with a conclusion, it would be foolish for me to ignore it, so let’s wait and see what the commission concludes."

Californians were first allowed to smoke cannabis in 2016 provided it was home-grown and for their own use.

In 2018 the relaxation of regulations allowed licensed stores to sell the drug in small doses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...