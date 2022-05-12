A passenger who put her hand in closing train doors got trapped and dragged along the platform in a horrifying moment caught on CCTV at Wood Street station in north east London.

An accident report revealed how the woman was pulled along the platform at nearly 8mph, forcing her to run alongside the Chingford to London Liverpool Street service.

The woman initially got off the train at Wood Street before trying to get back on again as the doors were closing and was only able to free her hand after to train came to a stop.

The driver eventually realised what happened and slammed on the brakes after the train had travelled about 20 metres.

Officials said the woman was not injured and she left the station after talking to the driver.

Reconstruction of the driver’s in-cab screen using images from the CCTV Credit: RAIB

A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said: "The driver stated that, although he had seen that the passenger was close to the side of the train before starting the train, he was unaware that she was trapped in the doors and believed that she was pressing the ‘door open’ button to try and board the train."

Platforms at Wood Street station are not staffed and drivers are responsible for dispatching trains from the station.

The trains have CCTV monitors which allow drivers to see the platform and doors as they prepare to leave the station.

January's 'trap and drag’ incident is the fourth reported case in London with previous accidents in Hayes & Harlington, Bushey and Elstree & Borehamwood.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...