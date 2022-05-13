London bus strike suspended after improved pay offer

A planned strike by bus drivers in London has been suspended following an improved pay offer.

Around 1,000 members of the Unite union employed by Arriva were due to walk out for 48 hours from Monday.

The drivers have already taken three days of strike action in the dispute, with the latest on Wednesday.

Unite national officer Bobby Morton said: “By standing firm and united, our members have sent a clear message to Arriva that they are determined to secure a fair pay increase.

“Arriva has now made an improved pay offer, which members will now ballot on.”