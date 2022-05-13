A young spurs fan who was told he would never walk has now scored a goal on the pitch during half time of the north London derby.

Five-year-old Ryley Keys, from Essex, was born three months premature and clinically dead. In touching scenes at the Spurs v Arsenal match on Thursday, he made his dream come true and scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, drawing huge cheers from the stands.

Ryley, who has cerebral palsy, got the ball past former Spurs goalkeeper Pat Jennings after Harry Kane had led the team into a 2-0 lead. Jennings then praised the brave youngster for his goal-scoring skills in front of a full crowd at the new stadium.

Ryley is cheered by a jubilant crowd after scoring a goal past Pat Jennings

Ryley won the hearts of millions of people last month when his family shared a video of him scoring a goal in the garden of their family home in Borehamwood.

The clip shows Ryley being encouraged by his dad to kick the ball over the line and into the net, a moment that stunned his proud parents.

"We never thought he'd be able to stand on grass and walk and kick a ball so this is fantastic!" said mum Sarah.

"He was told at around the age of two that he would not walk and probably would not talk and as parents you don't want to accept what you're told," Sarah said.

Doctors told Ryley's parents he was clinically dead when he was born prematurely

"You want to see your son be able to do what all other children can do," she explained.

The NHS said there was nothing more they could do, but during a trip to America doctors operated on Ryley's back in a procedure called selective dorsal rhizotomy. The results were instant.

"You could see him moving his toes which he had never been able to do and to see that we were both quite emotional," said dad Adam.

Spurs’ apt motto ‘Dare, Dream, Do’ was emblazoned in the stands before the team ended Thursday's game with a 3-0 victory against 10-man Arsenal.

