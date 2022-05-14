A 41-year-old woman and three dogs have died in a collision in Chelsea, west London.

Met Police say the woman was killed in an incident on Cheyne Walk early on Saturday morning (13 May).

The woman was found dead at the scene, which stretches between the Battersea and Albert Bridges on the Thames River's bank.

All three dogs have also died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision, the force added.

Police said the 26-year-old driver of an Audi was found with minor injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A forensic tent has been pitched on Cheyne Walk, a mansion-lined road that stretches along the Thames and has long drawn famous residents such as rock star Sir Mick Jagger.

The Met's statement said: "Police were called to Cheyne Walk, SW3, at 06.21hrs on Saturday, 14 May, to reports of collision involving a car, a woman, and three dogs.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

"All three dogs have also died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

"The women's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The 26-year-old male driver of an Audi car, which had been involved in the collision, was found with minor injuries.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody."

The Met said a crime scene had been put in place, and they urged motorists to avoid the area as road closures remain in place.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any dash cam footage, is being asked to call the Met Police on 101, quoting CAD 1500/14May.