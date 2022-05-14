Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a serious homophobic assault in Burgess Park, south London.

A 55-year-old man reporting being approached by a stranger as he walked with two friends in the Southwark park in the early hours of Saturday morning (14 May).

The man shouted homophobic abuse before hitting the victim over the head and making off on foot along Albany Road, a Met Police statement said.

Emergency services attended the location following the 1.40am incident.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and police say his condition is not life-threatening.

Officers wish to speak with a man seen on CCTV walking along Albany Road.

The full CCTV image of the man police want to speak to following the Burgess Park incident. Credit: Met Police

He is described as a young man, possibly aged in his early 20s, who was wearing a stud earring and carrying a plastic JD Sports string bag on his back.

Police said it is hoped that somebody will recognise the man pictured, despite his face not being captured in the CCTV image.

The Met said officers' enquiries are ongoing, including a search for any additional CCTV footage.

Commander Dr Alison Heydari, Frontline Policing, said: “We have made it clear that tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority and we are seeing positive results. This sort of violence will not be tolerated, all the more so when exacerbated by a homophobic motive.

“Officers from the Met’s Central South BCU are already working at pace to identify the man responsible for this attack. I can assure Londoners that our investigation will be thorough, well-resourced and as painstaking as necessary to bring the individual responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information or anyone who may know the identity of the man pictured is being urged to call 101 and quote CAD 650/14may. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

