The famous statue of Eros in the heart of Piccadilly Circus has been fitted with a new bow after it was repaired by the council.

Visitors to the London landmark noticed earlier this year the bow was missing and some speculated it may have been stolen.

Westminster City Council has installed a new aluminium bow, restoring one of the capital’s most popular landmarks to its former glory.

What is the Eros statue?

The Shaftsbury Memorial Fountain, popularly known as “Eros”, was erected Piccadilly Circus in 1893 to commemorate the philanthropic work of Anthony Ashley Cooper, 7th Earl of Shaftsbury

The memorial has been repaired and restored numerous times during its life and has even been removed entirely from Piccadilly Circus several times for protection

The statue was removed during the construction of Piccadilly Circus underground station in the 1920s and was later moved for safety during the Second World War

The statue was removed again in the 1980s to be restored

One of the most recognisable London attractions, the monument is widely known as 'Eros' the Greek god of love, however, the statue atop the monument was originally designed by English sculptor Sir Alfred Gilbert to represent Eros’s brother Anteros

Eros has been given a new aluminium bow Credit: Westminster City Council

Westminster statues and monuments are subject to occasional wear and tear and this is the second time recently that Eros’s bow has been replaced.

A new bow was fitted in 2012 after it was damaged by a tourist. The famous “Allies” statue of Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D Roosevelt, located in New Bond Street, had to be repaired in 2017 when Winston Churchill’s cigar went missing.

Abbey Road was also believed to be the most frequently stolen street sign in London.

The road in North of the City of Westminster is famous for its recording studios and association with The Beatles, and the council has had to replace road signs in the past after they mysteriously vanished. "Westminster is home to many of the UK’s most famous and popular landmarks, and the council works hard to keep our statues, monuments and public spaces looking their best at all times," said Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg. "I’m pleased that Eros has finally been reunited with his bow and that residents and visitors can once again enjoy the iconic centrepiece of Piccadilly Circus," he added.

