Police are investigating after a girl was forced into a car in a Buckinghamshire town.

The victim was put into a headlock and dragged to the vehicle in a car park behind Churchill Drive around 12.45pm.

She was not injured and has since been found.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a person the force believes has vital information following the incident in Marlow on Sunday, May 15.

A teenage boy from Bolter End, near High Wycombe, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Sunday but has been released on bail until June 12.

Police staff investigator Hilary Layton, of High Wycombe CID, said: "I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this isolated incident to please come forward. Also if you were in the area between 12.30pm and 1pm and have any information which can help us, please get in touch.

"I would also like to appeal to anybody who recognises the person or dog in this image to please get in touch as I believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

"Furthermore, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220210153.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."