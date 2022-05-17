Elizabeth Line fans can proudly show off their love of London's newest rail service by giving their home and wardrobe and Crossrail-themed makeover.

An eye-catching collection of Elizabeth line-inspired scarves, socks and sofas (and more) is up for sale for the most dedicated of London transport fanatics.

The merchandise is inspired by the Wallace Sewell designed purple moquette which adorns the seats of the line’s new trains.

The pattern subtly adds hints of pinstripe to reflect the financial district in the City of London and create a sense of speed as the line goes from West to East.

Collection of Elizabeth Line-inspired sofas Credit: London Transport museum shop

On Tuesday the Queen made a surprise last-minute appearance at Paddington station to formally open Crossrail.

Services will initially operate from Mondays to Saturdays, allowing further testing and software updates to take place on Sundays. Crossrail – the project to build the new east-west railway – was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010. But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems. The total cost of the project has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

More information about Elizabeth Line merchandise here.