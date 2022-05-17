The Queen has made a surprise last-minute appearance at Paddington station to formally open Crossrail. The £19billion underground railway, named the Elizabeth Line, in her honour will begin carrying passengers next week, on May 24. The Queen’s involvement in the opening ceremony was only confirmed two hours before the event today (17 May).

She was due to open the line In December 2018, but the launch was postponed indefinitely when it became clear the railway was far from ready.

Continued delays to the project, leading to massively increased costs meant Crossrail would not open until 2022.

The 96-year-old monarch who now rarely carries out public engagements outside of her royal residences

The Queen’s frailty and mobility problems in recent weeks cast doubt on whether she would be able to open the line.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line. "Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend."

Last week, Her Majesty made her first public appearance in nearly a month - attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show. VIP guests waiting at Paddington today were told to expect the Earl of Wessex in place of the monarch.

A plaque bearing his name was positioned behind purple curtains.

The Queen officially opens the Elizabeth Line

But a flurry of activity in the Elizabeth Line ticket hall at 1015 saw the shiny metal sign replaced by a new one announcing: Elizabeth Line. Officially opened by Her Majesty the Queen.

The new plaque was fixed in place eight inches below the original to account for the difference in height between the Queen and her son.

Crossrail, the project to build the new east-west railway, was delayed and over budget due to numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

The Queen using a oyster card machine at Paddington station

The total cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

The Elizabeth line will boost capacity and cut journey times for travel across the capital.

It will stretch from Reading, in Berkshire, and Heathrow Airport, in west London, to Shenfield, in Essex, and Abbey Wood, in south-east London.

Trains will initially operate in three sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

