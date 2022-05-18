Play Brightcove video

A bus veered off a busy road in Romford on Wednesday lunchtime and crashed into a wall leaving as many as 15 people injured.

Emergency services were called to Main Road after the 174 service from Dagnam Park Square to Marsh Way in Dagenham collided with a wall close to a block of flats.

Police say "10 to 15 people" were hurt but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Police were called at 13:55hrs on Wednesday, 18 May to reports of a bus in collision with a wall at Main Road, Romford," police said in a statement. "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a bus had left the road and collided with a perimeter wall. "There are believed to be 10-15 casualties - their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. We await further updates," the statement added.

Video taken at the scene shows how the bus stopped close to a residential building with debris strewn across the pavement.

