CCTV appeal after woman is stabbed to death in west London alleyway

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Ealing have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to.

Footage shows the men walking or travelling on e-scooters in the area around the time of the attack and officers want to track them down in case they saw or heard anything.

Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing, shortly after midnight on Tuesday and was was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Detectives say the arrest is “significant” and that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

A 20-year-old man was also been arrested on suspicion of murder but was released with no further action.

Officers are speaking with Ania’s next of kin, and are being supported by specialist officers.

Ania Jedrkowiak Credit: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have now made a second arrest, which we believe is a very significant one in this investigation. The victim and suspect were known to each other. “We are examining CCTV and speaking to any witnesses who have come forward. However, we are always keen to hear from anyone else who has not yet spoken to us but who thinks they may have seen or heard anything, no matter how small, that could help. “In particular we would urge anyone who lives or was travelling in the area of South Ealing Road, between 11.15pm on Monday, May 16 and 1am the next day, or anyone who has CCTV or a doorbell camera, or a dashcam, to check it for anything that appears out of the ordinary.”