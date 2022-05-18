The boss of London Fire Brigade has said it is “extremely concerning” that more than 1,000 residential buildings in the capital still have serious fire safety failings almost five years after Grenfell. LFB Commissioner Andy Roe welcomed new Government legislation based on recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, but said more needs to be done to tackle dangerous structures and ensure residents know how to escape in the event of a fire. He also warned rogue property owners the brigade will crack down on them “as soon as possible” under new powers granted in the Fire Safety Act 2021, which came into force this week. This comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Wednesday that a new Fire Reform White Paper will incorporate more recommendations from Phase 1 of the inquiry into the blaze at Grenfell which killed 72 people on June 14, 2017. 'Urgent action to fix buildings'

Mr Roe said: “We have already warned London’s building owners and managers that this was coming and we will use these new powers if they aren’t meeting their legal responsibilities. “So we are again reiterating our calls that they need to take urgent action to fix their buildings if there are serious failings. “We will be working with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and Government to look at how we can best move forward in a way that is consistent across the country and enables us to enforce as quickly as possible against those who continue to drag their feet. “We still need to see a culture change in the industry when it comes to fire safety in residential buildings. “It is extremely concerning that the number of buildings with serious fire safety failings has been at more than 1,000 for almost a year. “We must never forget what has brought us to this day and that is the 72 people who died at the Grenfell Tower fire and all those affected. “They remain in our thoughts.”

Messages left on a wall for the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower block

Mr Roe also urged the Government to prioritise the outlining of evacuation plans for buildings so that residents know what to do in the event of a fire. “It’s vitally important that people feel safe in their own homes and have certainty about how to leave their building in the event of a fire or other emergency,” he said. “Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) were a key recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and we want to work with Government, communities and other partners to make progress on evacuation plans.” The Government’s new White Paper outlines plans to transfer fire governance to an elected individual who will oversee chief fire officers. It also aims to “improve the professionalism of the fire and rescue service through modern workforce practices” and “potentially” establish a College of Fire and Rescue, the Home Office said. Ms Patel described the proposed legislation as “transformative” for the training of firefighters. She said: “The Government’s priority is keeping the public safe and the reforms we’ve set out today will strengthen and support our hard-working fire and rescue services. “The White Paper will be transformative in how firefighters are trained and will enable fire and rescue services to build on their strengths and leadership. “The Grenfell tragedy must never happen again and we are continuing to drive forward progress on putting the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations into law.” The plans also include a 10-week public consultation where ministers will listen to people’s views before finalising a reform programme. Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, welcomed the reform and said his organisation will “carefully consider the paper and respond to the consultation”.

