London Underground workers at two Tube stations are set to strike on one of the Jubilee bank holiday days in a row over bullying.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Euston and Green Park will walk out on June 3 unless their complaints about bullying are addressed.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Staff at Euston and Green Park have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.

“The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

“Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

“However, if Tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute.”

'Ensuring everyone is treated fairly'

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We hold our people to high standards and ensure everyone is treated fairly.

“We’re aware of this dispute and are carrying out an urgent review in a bid to resolve it.

“We have had a number of meetings with the RMT and are urging them not to take strike action and to continue working with us to find a resolution.”

