A 21-year-old woman found stabbed to death in an alleyway in south Ealing has been named as Ania Jedrkowiak.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing in west London said they have made a second arrest as they released the victim's identity this morning.

Ms Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens near, shortly after midnight on Tuesday (17 May).

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A murder investigation was launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A cordon was set up near the Rose and Crown pub, as well as near Grange School, Grange Nursery and Grange Pre-School.

Officers are speaking with Ms Jedrkowiak's next of kin, who are being supported by specialist officers.

Police cordon in Ealing close the scene where the woman's body was found Credit: BPM Media

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

A 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (17 May) and he has been taken into custody where he remains.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have now made a second arrest, which we believe is a very significant one in this investigation. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

“We are examining CCTV and speaking to any witnesses who have come forward. However, we are always keen to hear from anyone else who has not yet spoken to us but who thinks they may have seen or heard anything, no matter how small, that could help.

“In particular we would urge anyone who lives or was travelling in the area of South Ealing Road, between 11.15pm on Monday, 16 May and 1am the next day, or anyone who has CCTV or a doorbell camera, or a dash cam, to check it for anything that appears out of the ordinary."

Police set up a cordon near the Rose and Crown pub in south Ealing following the fatal stabbing. Credit: BPM Media

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, who is in charge of policing for west London, including Ealing, said: “This is a tragic incident that I know has come as a shock to the local community.

“Officers remain at the scene as our searches and forensic examinations continue. We will also have additional visible patrols in the local area tonight and in the coming days.

“We are grateful to those who live and work nearby for their support and understanding as we continue our work. We recognise the inconvenience it has caused.

“Where possible we have taken steps to allow businesses and other venues such as the local church to reopen as soon as our investigation allowed.

“I am particularly mindful of the proximity of this incident to a local school – something which meant the school had to remain closed on Tuesday.

Police set up a cordon following the young woman's death in an alleyway off Church Gardens. Credit: BPM Media

“I know parents will be apprehensive and I’d like to reassure them that we are working with the school to make sure children can continue their learning with minimal disruption. We anticipate it will be able to reopen from Wednesday morning.

“If anyone in the community has concerns I would encourage them to speak to an officer, contact their neighbourhood policing team or call the non-emergency number on 101.”

Information can be provided by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. The reference for the incident is 77/17MAY.