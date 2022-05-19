The Late Debate: Jeremy Hunt on 'rogue system' NHS and Crossrail winners and losers
On this month's The Late Debate, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt brands the NHS a 'rogue system' and we ask about his leadership ambitions. Plus, the winners and losers of Crossrail as the long-awaited line opens and investment pours in, will some areas be left behind? And Labour triumphs in local elections in London, but it's not a clean sweep as the Tories fight back.