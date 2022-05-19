A man charged with murder after a 21-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in an Ealing alleyway is due to appear in court today.

Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, was found with stab wounds in the alleyway off Church Gardens, shortly after midnight on Tuesday (17 May) and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Metropolitan Police said Dennis Akpomedaye, 29, of Blewitt Street, Newport, in Wales, has been charged with murder in relation to Ms Jedkowiak's death in south Ealing, west London.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (19 May).

A 20-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of murder but was earlier released with no further action.

Enquiries by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are ongoing, the force said.