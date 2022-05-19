A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of GBH after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed outside a south London school.

The boy suffered injuries to his hand and hip in the incident outside the gates of Teddington School on Broom Road, in Teddington, at lunchtime on Tuesday, the school said.

The girl, also 16, has been released on bail.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene at 12:31pm.

"Officers responded and found a 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening injuries," a Met spokesperson said.

"A 16-year-old girl was later arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody. She was later released on bail."

The statement said officers are continuing to patrol the local areas and are working with the school to "provide reassurance" following the incident.

In a statement, the school wrote: "As you may be aware there was an incident outside the grounds of the school at around midday today (May 17).

"Police were called following reports of a stabbing.

"Officers responded and found a teenage boy with injuries to his hip and hand, and we await an assessment of his condition.

"The Bourne Education Trust and the school are working closely with the emergency services and the local authority.

"We can assure you that students are safe in school and school will be open tomorrow as usual.

"There will be support available for any student that needs it from the school and trust pastoral teams and we will update you further when we are able to."

Police have since said the boy's condition is not life-threatening. It is not known if he is a pupil at the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3306/17MAY.