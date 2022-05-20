Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences linked to extreme Islamist ideology.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at an address in Essex on Wednesday (18 May) on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

The following day he was detained under the Terrorism Act (2006) and a warrant of further detention application was granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court, allowing detectives to keep him in custody until 25 May.

He is being held at a London police station while enquiries continue.

On Friday (20 May), a 17-year-old girl was arrested at an address in east London as part of the same investigation. She was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and has been taken to a London police station.

The investigation relates to alleged offences linked to extreme islamist ideology, the Met Police said.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We have seen three teenagers arrested this week by Met officers for terrorism offences, albeit as part of separate investigations.

"We need to let this investigation run its course, but it is a further indication of a concerning upward trend in police action against younger people for terrorism-related matters.

“Across the country, police are working hard to try and prevent young people from being radicalised, and acting quickly when it is suspected that offences have been committed.

"Police rely on information from the public in our mission to tackle terrorism. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and contact police.”

To report something unusual or suspicious, or if you think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and act by reporting it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT or the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

In an emergency, dial 999. Visit www.actearly.uk to find out how you can seek help and support for anyone who you suspect may be being radicalised.