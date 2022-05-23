A huge fire at a bus station in Hertfordshire has severely damaged six buses.

Nearby flats were evacuated after the blaze broke out on High Street in Potters Bar on Sunday afternoon. Thick black smoke billowed into the air and a crowd gathered to watch fire crews fight the flames.

Two electric hybrid models and four diesel buses were damaged and eight fire crews worked for hours to control the situation and stop the flames spreading.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there is significant disruption on the roads around the area.