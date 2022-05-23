London’s Elizabeth Line will be the ‘most spectacular, most beautiful railway in the world’, according to the capital’s transport supremo. Transport commissioner Andy Byford spoke as rail bosses, business leaders and politicians expressed excitement ahead of tomorrow’s opening. He predicted an ‘insane’ day as commuters, tourists and train enthusiasts get their first taste of the £19bn railway. "This truly is a game changer, not just for London but for the whole of the UK," said Mr Byford. "I am keeping all of my fingers crossed for tomorrow," Transport Minister Baroness Vere added.

Canary Wharf hosted a champagne reception for VIP ‘stakeholders’ who enjoyed an exclusive ride on a Crossrail train from Paddington. Passengers on the preview trip included London MPs, London Assembly members and City business leaders.

"It's a game changer for London and Canary Wharf is a big winner," said Shobi Khan Chief Executive Office of Canary Wharf Group.

"It increases our connectivity to Heathrow ad east London where all jobs and growth are, so that connectivity is outstanding.

"We not only helped design and build the station but we also made a financial contribution.

Everyone has been waiting a long time and I think everyone will have smiles on their faces when we see the doors open and see how fast and smooth this train line is," he added. Customer experience manager Romina Blackman spoke of her pride as she prepares to open the station gates at Paddington shortly before 6.30am tomorrow.

"I'm really excited to be here on Tuesday.

"What I'll be doing is opening the gates and I'll also be assisting helping customers around the station and answering any questions that they have," she explained.

