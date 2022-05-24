Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station evacuated on opening day after fire alert

Passengers were evacuated from the new Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station two hours after its long-awaited opening on Tuesday morning due to a fire alert.

Hundreds of rush hour commuters were moved from platforms shortly before 9am while the station was closed to investigate the incident.

A Transport for London spokesperson confirmed that the alert was a false alarm and the station is now open again.

The brief closure followed a smooth launch at 6:20am, when the station's doors opened to a round 300 train enthusiasts who had been queuing outside the station.

The first train departed on time at 6.33am carrying hundreds of excited passengers.

It followed a four year delay, after Crossrail suffered numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010. The final total cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the government.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out...