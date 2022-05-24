Hundreds of people gathered in central London as the city's new £18.9 billion Elizabeth Line finally opened.

Transport enthusiasts hailed the “momentous occasion”, having travelled from across the country for the ceremony on Tuesday morning (24 May).

Around 300 people were waiting outside Paddington Station ahead of the service’s opening at 6.30am, and the crowd cheered and rushed forwards when the doors opened at around 6.20am.

The first train departed on time at 6.33am carrying hundreds of excited passengers.

Colin Kelso, 18, travelled down from Glasgow for the event and wore a hoody emblazoned with “Purple train” on the front, in a nod to the line’s colour scheme.

He said: “I want to get on the first train. I’ve always liked trains and have been keeping up to date with the project.”

Danny McLaren, 21, from Edinburgh, arrived at Paddington at 1.30am, and described the event as “an epic day”.

“We’ve known it will open for a while. It’s a brand new railway. New technology. New trains.

“It’s an epic day to experience it when it’s brand new.”

The Elizabeth line stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Abbey Wood in south-east London and Shenfield in Essex.

A new Tube map with the Elizabeth line included for the first time Credit: Tfl/PA

It is operating in three separate sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

The new central section, built by the Crossrail project, runs through tunnels from Paddington in west London to Abbey Wood.

It will initially be closed on Sundays – apart from during the Platinum Jubilee weekend – to allow further testing and software updates to take place.

Crossrail suffered numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010. The final total cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

The line is named in honour of the Queen, who visited Paddington station last week to celebrate the completion of Crossrail.

Another passenger, Hakim Colclough, 24, from Chessington, Surrey, said: “This is a momentous occasion. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Colin Farmer, 84, from Croydon, south-east London, arrived at 4.30am.

He said: “It’s history. It’s about time there were trains right through London without changing to the Underground.

“I’m very excited. We’ve been waiting long enough for it. It’s a great achievement.”

