Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent exposure.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

He is accused of four incidents of alleged indecent exposure, that are said to have taken place earlier that year in Swanley, Kent.

On Tuesday, Couzens, from Deal in Kent, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from prison before Judge Mark Lucraft QC to formally enter not guilty pleas to all four charges.

The charges allege that Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and February 27.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey last month following a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring had said the case was suitable for trial at the magistrates’ court but Couzens opted for it to be heard at a Crown Court.