One of Hollywood’s most famous faces has made a trip to Surrey as he continues filming for his latest movie.

George Clooney was spotted at Molesey Boat Club on Barge Walk directing for his 1930s period piece 'The Boys in the Boat'.

Photos show a film crew at the club with a lighting rig and actors dressed in 1930s-style clothes.

Pictures from the set also show cars from the era and Clooney, dressed in a black jacket and sunglasses, chatting with the film crew.

George Clooney with the film crew in Surrey Credit: BPM Media

The film is based on the life of American rower Joe Rantz who competed at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and is an adaption of a book with the same name.

Set to appear in the lead role is Fantastic Beasts star Callum Turner, as well as Star Wars cast member Joel Edgerton.

It appears shooting for the film has taken place across the past week with the 61-year-old actor turned director, having been spotted by Walton resident Jonathan Chipchase-Crawford while out on a cycle ride on Monday morning.

He says the two-time Oscar winner looked "very relaxed and tanned" while working on set.

"I was with my wife on the way towards Richmond and just before we got to the boat club we saw a load of people down from the cricket club all dressed in 1930s style outfits.

"I was just thinking ‘what’s going on here?’” he said.

Film crew rigging the set for 'The Boys in the Boat' Credit: BPM Media

"We followed them and squeezed through a massive screen and saw a load of people everywhere. I spotted George Clooney straight away and when he turned around that’s when I grabbed a couple of pictures before we got moved on. I couldn’t believe it."

He added: "He looked really well. It’s fantastic for the local area because it’s so nice and I can see why they’ve chosen the boat club because it looks very historic. It’s an ideal location and good to see."

The boat club has a prestigious history of its own having been founded in 1866. In 2016 it supplied three gold-medallist Olympic rowers in the form of Andy Triggs-Hodge, Moe Sbihi and George Nash.

