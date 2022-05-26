Acting Met Police commissioner Sir Stephen House defended the force’s investigation of the partygate scandal when he appeared in front of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee.

'Full files of evidence'

Facing questions over how the force handled the probe and decided who should be fined, he said: "I believe that the decisions that my officers made were based on the facts and were proper," adding: "We looked at whether there was a prescribed exemption under the regulations of the gathering, including whether it was reasonably necessary for work purposes.

"And that’s an important point – some gatherings we decided were not work-related, and some we decided were work-related."

Sir Stephen said there were "full files of evidence" behind each fixed penalty notice so that if the fine was contested in court there would be a realistic prospect of conviction.

Boris Johnson received a fixed-penalty notice over a birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, but was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Hillman inquiry.

Those included the November 13 2020 gathering to mark former spin doctor Lee Cain’s departure from No 10, an event at which pictures obtained by ITV News showed Mr Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine.

Boris Johnson a gathering in honour of the Downing Street's then Director of Communications Lee Cain

The Met has issued 126 FPNs to 83 people involved in a series of events in Downing Street and Whitehall, including on November 13 2020.

On Thursday two more Conservative MPs withdrew their support for Boris Johnson after Sue Gray's report into Covid rule breaking in Downing Street uncovered a raucous culture of drinking.

In damning statements, Billericay and Basildon MP John Baron and Ruislip and Northwood and Pinner MP David Simmonds said the Prime Minister should resign.

'Shameful pattern of misbehaviour'

Mr Baron said the Sue Gray report and the Metropolitan Police investigations painted a "shameful pattern of misbehaviour" during the pandemic.

David Simmonds added to calls for Mr Johnson to step down.

"I listened to what the Prime Minister had to say at Prime Minister’s Questions, his statement and the 1922 Committee yesterday following the publication of the Sue Gray report," the MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner said.

"Having reflected on what he said, and the views of the constituents and my Conservative association, it is clear that while the Government and our policies enjoy the confidence of the public, the Prime Minister does not.

"Accordingly, it is time for him to step down so that new leadership can take forward the important work of the Government in ensuring that our people and country prosper," he added.

Tory MPs John Baron, Julian Sturdy and David Simmonds all want Boris Johnson to quit Credit: Parliament

On Wednesday backbencher Julian Sturdy began the trickle of voices demanding Boris Johnson’s exit.

The Conservative MP for York Outer said the Sue Gray report showed Mr Johnson “has presided over a widespread culture of disregard for the coronavirus regulations”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “Questions are now being raised about whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament when asked about these events.

