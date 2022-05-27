Play Brightcove video

'We just go with the flow' - Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

A couple who gave up renting to live in a converted builders' van say they couldn't be happier.

Julian Nevin, 31, from Epsom and Heidi Elliott, 22, from Guildford spent £35,000 fitting out the 15-foot by 5.5-foot Mercedes Sprinter with everything they need.

The pair came up with the idea when their work as wedding photographers dried up in 2020 after the pandemic hit.

It took them a year to complete the conversion while they took on jobs cleaning and couriering to fund the project.

"People are always asking us 'where are you going to be this time and that time' we don't know," Heidi said. "We just go with the flow."

Julian and Heidi watching TV in their converted builders' van

The van has a king bed, 32-inch TV and onboard oven. But can they fit everything else they need in the tiny space?

"Pretty much," the couple said.

"We do live a relatively minimalist lifestyle," Julian explains.

They say they view their investment in the mobile home as a "mini mortgage".

"We really had to work to earn the money to do it and also to find the time," Julian said. "It was exhausting to be honest."

The pair have now returned to their original jobs as wedding photographers and travel to weddings up and down the country in their compact home on wheels.

