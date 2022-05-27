A murder investigation has been launched after a man died with a neck injury after a fight in north London.

Police were called to reports of a fight on Ballards Lane, West Finchley, at 4:05am on Friday and found the victim. London Ambulance Service paramedics tried to save the man, whose age is not known, but he died at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene remains in place.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation. No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 quoting CAD 879/27May, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out...