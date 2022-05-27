A Metropolitan Police officer faces a trial accused of 44 charges against a dozen women.

Pc David Carrick is accused of the charges, which include 21 counts of rape, over a 17-year period. An eight-week trial will take place at Southwark Crown Court on February 6, 2023.

The 47-year-old, who worked as an armed officer, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday by video link from Belmarsh prison.

He spoke to confirm his name before pleading not guilty to 15 charges, including eight counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault and attempted rape against five women.

The charges include allegations that Carrick, who has been suspended by the Met, raped one woman in the woods and sexually assaulted her by urinating on her and hitting her with a belt.

He has previously denied 29 other charges and now faces a total of 44 counts between March 2004 and September 2020.

A court sketch of David Carrick appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court last November

They are: 21 counts of rape; nine counts of sexual assault; five counts of assault by penetration; three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour; two counts of false imprisonment; two counts of attempted rape; one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration; and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The indictment alleges that some women were repeatedly raped, sexually assaulted and forced to perform degrading sex acts by Carrick, who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and worked on the parliamentary estate.

One woman is said to have been falsely imprisoned in a cupboard under the stairs.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said: “This is a substantial trial of very serious criminal charges. The issue in the case is going to be centrally consent in respect of the dozen complainants.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We recognise the very serious nature of the offences that Carrick is accused of.

"The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and misconduct proceedings will continue following the conclusion of the criminal case."

Carrick, who sat behind a desk with his hands clasped in front of his face throughout a hearing which lasted just over half an hour, was remanded in custody.

