A killer who stabbed his girlfriend 63 times at their Clapham home, and lied to police about it, has been jailed for 15 years.

Mark Alexander, 29, falsely told officers Azaria Williams, 26, had been attacked by a man she was having an affair with.

But police found Alexander's DNA on two knives covered in blood at the property in south west London.

The pair were also caught on CCTV together at a nearby shop shortly before the attack.

Police were called after a neighbour heard screams coming from the couple's home.

Alexander previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

"This was a vicious act of violence on a defenceless woman who had the rest of her life ahead of her. My thoughts remain with her family and friends as they continue to come to terms with her death," said Detective Sergeant Jason Crinnion.

"We are committed to making London a safer place for women and girls. Our thorough investigation has resulted in a dangerous man being convicted and this means he will no longer pose a danger to other women," Detective Sergeant Jason Crinnion added.

For support and advice contact the charity Refuge or call the free National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. In an emergency, always call 999.