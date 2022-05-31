Play Brightcove video

Video shows queues at Heathrow Terminal Two

Heathrow passengers trying to board their flights claimed they had “never” seen queues as long as those on Tuesday morning.

Queues for the security desks at Terminal Three repeatedly looped back along themselves, with one woman joking to a friend: “Shall I time it? Dare we?”

A US couple, who regularly fly over to visit their children, had stood for half an hour in one of the queues and expected to wait at least another hour.

“We’ve never had this experience before,” the woman, who declined to give her name, said.

Asked if Heathrow’s management was handling the situation well, she answered: “No, but that’s typical here in the UK.”

In a bid to limit queues, most passengers were forced to cross to the far end of the terminal and funnelled up a single escalator.

British Airways Airbus A380-841 taking off from Heathrow Airport

The chief executive of the Airline Management Group said the aviation sector was reluctant to “gear up” for thousands of people arriving because of the increased costs.

Asked what the industry can do to cope with demand, Peter Davies told LBC: “Well, they have to gear up as quickly as possible in terms of staff, particularly through the airports with security.”

However, he said they are often reluctant to do so.

'It was a snake'

“I arrived back in the UK a couple of weeks ago at Terminal 2 at Heathrow and had to wait 56 minutes to get through the electronic pass gates,” he said.

“It was a snake, which is a good way of moving people around.

“It was moving, but the issue was of course that, once you’ve got to the electronic gates, very few people are being turned away, perhaps 10% because their passport was wrong or something, but all the gates there were open.

“It wasn’t as if you only had two or three – you had, I think, about 20 gates.

“So, when you’ve got thousands of people arriving at Heathrow at seven o’clock in the morning, and that’s been happening for years, where you got a lot of people arriving on overnight flights, then you should gear yourself up to make sure you can handle those people.

“But of course that costs money and it costs space, and people are reluctant often to do that.”

Shadow financial secretary to the Treasury James Murray claimed the Government “hasn’t prepared” for the rise in demand for travel.

A spokeswoman for the Government insisted the aviation industry is “responsible for making sure they have enough staff to meet demand”.

Airline passengers have been hit by cancellations and long delays at airports for several months, with the situation appearing to worsen this week during the half-term school holiday and ahead of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday period.

Aviation data firm Cirium said 291 departures from major UK airports have been cancelled between May 25 and Tuesday.

EasyJet cancelled at least 31 flights at Gatwick on Tuesday.

easyJet flight takes off from Gatwick Airport

British Airways is continuing to cancel dozens of flights each day, although the airline said passengers are being told several days in advance.

The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after thousands were let go during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many airlines and airports repeatedly called for more financial support due to the collapse in demand for travel caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

They are now struggling to recruit new workers and have their security checks processed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out...