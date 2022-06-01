Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals time the Queen came to his house and met Gary Barlow

Play Brightcove video

Andrew Lloyd Webber recalled the day the Queen came to his house as he worked with Gary Barlow on a song for the previous jubilee celebration.

The composer, who is producing part this weekend's spectacular 'Platinum Party At The Palace', spoke to ITV News about his fondest memories of the monarch, including a very special royal performance.

"She came round to my home and I was preparing with Gary Barlow for a song we were doing for the last jubilee called 'Sing' and we got a choir together of all the various racing trainers - they were terrible by the way!" Andrew Lloyd Webber said.

"But it was the first try out of the song, so we thought it would be great.

"What an honour and a privilege to be able to play the song in your own home to her!

"She was wonderfully gracious - she said she liked the song! I hope she did!" he added.

Buckingham Palace unveiled a glittering group of performers from the worlds of music and dance to perform at the Platinum Party At The Palace concert on Saturday.

The evening will revolve around themes that have been born, or evolved, during the length of the Queen's reign, including 70 Years of pop music and musicals - curated by Lloyd Webber.

The songwriter said he would be making a star appearance himself with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for Hamilton

"Very excitingly we have Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote Hamilton and for him and I to be on the same stage is a great joy," Lloyd Webber said.

"We're going to do a very short duet!

"I was hoping for a record contract after the rehearsals but so far the phone has not rung.

"We'll do our best!"

The musicals section of the concert will feature performances from The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and over 7,500 tickets for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers, and charities.

"It's very exciting, there are three separate stages - it looks absolutely amazing there," Lloyd Webber said. "What I tried to do with the musicals was put together something that's representative of the shows that have been long-running in the Queen's reign, or have been British musicals that have conquered the world. "We decided the golden rule had to be the shows must have played the West End and must have played Broadway," he explained.

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the concert with a special one-off production and closing the two-and-a-half hour show will be Diana Ross, with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.