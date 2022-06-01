Peter Andre has been reunited with some of the items stolen from his car in London's West End after a good samaritan saw them scattered across a street.

The performer, who is currently staring in the hit musical Grease, said his "faith in humanity had been restored" after a stranger got in touch with his cherished belongings.

"This lovely gentleman - George - found some of my things scattered all over the floor and he got in touch with the contact numbers on there and I'm so grateful - so, so grateful," Peter Andre said in an Instagram post.

"But it shows when you get people who do things that are not very nice you get some people in this world that are more than kind!" he added.

On Sunday night Andre posted a video on Instagram showing how thieves helped themselves to "all the stuff" in his car.

"Came out of the venue tonight at Grease and this is what happened," Andre said.

"Someone smashed it, got all the stuff, thankfully left my child seat there.

"Taken quite a few things," he added.

He apologised to fans who wanted to meet him after the show on Sunday night adding: "I feel really bad because people were coming up and I couldn't talk to them because of what's happened I had to go."

Peter Andre made his West End debut in Grease where the 49-year-old singer plays radio presenter Vince Fontaine in performances of the classic musical’s run at the Dominion Theatre.

The stage show will be choreographed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips and directed by Nikolai Foster.

Reacting to the theft Arlene Phillips said: "So sorry Peter."

The original Grease musical was produced in 1971 by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and follows greaser Danny and Australian transfer student Sandy embarking on a summer romance and then finding themselves face to face again when Sandy moves to Danny’s school.

The stage production premiered in London in 1973 and has had many runs with varying casts over the years.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John played the classic star-crossed lovers in the 1978 film.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.