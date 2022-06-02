Several arrests have been made after a group attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour today, the Metropolitan Police said.

Several people were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along the stretch near Buckingham Palace at around 10.10am Thursday.

Footage showed police detaining a small group of people, some of whom were wearing crowns and carrying signs, as the group entered the parade path.

Activist group Animal Rebellion is demanding royal land be reclaimed, as part of its campaign taking action against the dairy industry, the protest organisers said in a tweet.

Police officers remove people who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall. Credit: PA Images

Some of the group managed to sit down in the road before being pulled away by officers.

Another person walked ahead of the band holding a small poster above their head.

Police officers were pictured tackling protesters who strayed onto the Mall as parade spectators looked on.

Despite the disturbance, the band marched on and continued with the parade.

The Met said on Twitter: “A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.

“Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

Animal Rebellion describes itself as a mass volunteer movement "using non-violent civil disobedience to help the transition to a plant-based food system", and says it acts in solidarity with climate activists, Extinction Rebellion.

The group's protest material campaigns for the dairy industry to be shut down, saying they seek justice for animals and action on the climate emergency.

