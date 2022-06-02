Thunderstorms could hit the capital during the weekend's bank holiday Jubilee celebrations, the Met Office has warned.

The Met Office is considering issuing a weather warning as it predicts heavy, possibly thundery, showers for parts of England and London on Saturday evening.

The dramatic weather could be set to dampen major events during the long weekend/

The forecaster is expected to review the situation on Friday morning (3 June).

A potential storm could drench attendees at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on, which is set to feature star performances from the likes of Craig David and Alicia Keys.

A total of 22,000 spectators are expected to attend the outdoor event outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

London bank holiday weekend weather forecast

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said of the Saturday forecast: “It’s being monitored, but at the moment there’s not enough confidence to issue any warnings.

“But it’s one that’s going to be reviewed tomorrow morning as to whether or not we do require a thunderstorm warning, simply because of the number of people we’re expecting in the capital on Saturday night, so that’s one area of slight concern in terms of weather causing some issues for festivities.”

Mr Partridge said one of the main risks highlighted in a potential weather warning would be visibility on the roads and the impact on travel times for drivers.

He said: “I suppose it would be advice to take care or, at the very least, to leave extra time for journeys, because in those areas of rain, the visibility – because of the surface spray as well as just the rain on the road – will really mean you will have to reduce speeds.

“Certainly heavy rain with a risk of lightning and the usual associated risks there of some surface water issues, spray, poor visibility on the roads, and of course, if you are out, you are going to get wet.”

As for the rest of the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office is forecasting a fine start to the weekend, giving way to wet weather.

Friday is forecast to begin with a dry morning with long sunny periods continuing into the afternoon, but a little hazier in the west, with a maximum temperature of 23C.

Showers are expected to spread north overnight, with potential for occasionally heavy and thundery showers spreading across all parts on Saturday.

Sunday's forecast is for cloud and average temperatures, with further heavy and possibly thundery showers into Monday.

