Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing at an east London party say they believe the incident may have been captured on mobile phones.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 12.10am on Friday (3 June) to reports of a fight at a venue on Chigwell Road, in Woodford Green.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from stab injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance.

“I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw.

“It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people’s phones.

“Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

A crime scene remains in place and police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met Police incident room on 020 8345 3985 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 66/03Jun.

