An investigation has been launched into the death of a man found on fire in an east London park.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade to the area of Central Park, East Ham, at about 2.20am on Thursday (2 June) to reports of a man injured.

Officers and paramedics attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next of kin are still ongoing, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the death is being treated as unexplained whilst the circumstances are being investigated.

