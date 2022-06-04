Police have removed a group of animal rights activists who ran on to the track to protest horse racing ahead of the Epsom Derby.

The protesters, who were carrying banners, fell to the ground after the officers intervened and dragged them away.

Dozens of officers could be seen working to move them, as members of the royal box watched on.

The crowds cheered as they were taken away, with a voice heard over the announcement system apologising to spectators.

Animal Rebellion claimed six of its members ran on to the track at the Epsom Racecourse in Surrey ahead of the derby, in the campaign group's second Platinum Jubilee weekend protest.

The Queen did not attend the derby, in the second scheduled Jubilee appearance missed by the monarch.

Her Majesty instead planned to watch the even on television, as Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations continued.

On Friday, she missed a thanksgiving service to mark her anniversary.

Buckingham Palace explained the Queen had suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities, which included a double balcony appearance and a flypast.

Zara Tindall (second left), the Princess Royal (centre) and Sir Timothy Laurence watch the Derby. Credit: PA

On Thursday (2 June), members of Animal Rebellion were arrested after they entered the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour.

The group said Saturday's protest was aimed at making “a definitive statement, and act, against the cruelty and harm the horse racing industry represents”.

It describes itself as a “mass movement using nonviolent civil disobedience to call for a just, sustainable plant-based food system”.

Police officers remove people who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Women's rights advocates today mark the anniversary of celebrated suffragette Emily Wilding Davison's injury and later death at the derby.

She stepped onto the track at the Epsom Derby and was hit by King George V's horse, Anmer, at the 4 June, 1913 event.

She died in hospital four days later.

