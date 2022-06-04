Tributes are being paid to London rapper Hypo, after he was stabbed to death at a party in the capital.

Hypo, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, was a grime artist, record label partner, and a former boyfriend of singer Emeli Sandé.

Detectives believe that other guests may have filmed him being stabbed at the Redbridge, east London party, unwittingly capturing the incident on mobile.

They are appealing for anyone with footage or information to come forward.

Hypo, who was aged in his 30s, died just after midnight on June 3 at Ashton Town Playing Fields, in Chigwell Road, Woodford Green.

Credit: Bernadette McAllister

Hypo was a partner at record label Hard Copy, where the late Jamal Edwards also worked as a producer.

The star shot to fame with his Mashtown group, performing alongside Asco and Margs.Scores of friends and fans have paid tribute to Hypo on social media following news of the tragedy.

Actress Tanika Bailey wrote: "Hypo.. my big brother.. we fight like cat & dog! But I would’ve never wished death on you...only Jah know, I’m sorry this happened!"Rapper Genesis Elijah also remembered Hypo and said: "I still got footage of me Hypes and Dappy chilling at the shop that I never put out. RIP Hypo."

Met Police named Mr Jackson as the victim of the stabbing on Thursday (4 June), as the force opened a murder probe.

Police investigate at the scene following the fatal stabbing in Woodford Green, Redbridge, east London. Credit: BPM Media

There have been no arrests at this stage, Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said.

He added: “This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance.

"I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw.

Ashton Playing Fields cordoned off after rapper Hypo was stabbed at a party in Woodford Green. Credit: BPM Media

“It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people’s phones.

"Please take a look and call us.

"It is vital that we establish what happened.”

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course, the Met said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 66/03Jun.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(BPM Media)

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...