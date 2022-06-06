Families have fallen victim to a spate of catalytic converter thefts in West London including an area close to a children's soft play park.

Residents visiting the Snakes and Ladders area next to Syon Park in Brentford said their catalytic converters were stolen, leaving them stranded.

The robberies happened between May 10 and May 29 with the most recent one being reported on May 29. The spate of robberies isn't limited to the children's play area car park but also roads in the local area.

Four people have recently taken to local community groups to complain their converters were stolen.

One of these was close to Brentford station and even a car parked on a private driveway was targeted.

One woman explained how her family was left "stranded".

She wrote: "Just had my catalytic converter stolen from my car. Warning to everyone make sure you keep a lookout.

"We were parked quite out the way so that's why we might have been picked out. Me and the kids were stranded and had to call an Uber."

Another victim took to social media, writing: "WARNING! People steeling catalytic converters! I went with my two boys to snakes and ladders on Wednesday and whilst I was there someone stole my catalytic converter off my car! It sounds so ridiculous and yet it happened! "The car was parked in the usual car park next to the garden centre. I believe you can buy a lock for the converter so people may want to buy one as a precaution." The Metropolitan Police website gives tips on how to protect yourself against catalytic thefts. It writes: "To keep your catalytic converter safe, you can ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold. "Alternatively, try to make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound. If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves.

"Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.

"You should also register your converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which will make it harder for thieves to dispose of."

