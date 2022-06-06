A multi-million pound property on London's so-called 'billionaire's row' has been destroyed by fire.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to The Bishops Avenue in East Finchley early on Monday morning.

Photos from London Fire Brigade showed nearly all the property badly damaged, with flames visible from the ground floor to the roof.

Firefighters bring the fire on Bishop's Avenue under control Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Rob Hazzard, who was at the scene, said: "The property is believed to be disused and empty at the time of the fire, so fortunately there were no reports of any injuries. "Firefighters were faced with a significant fire on arrival which involved the whole of this large building. "Crews worked hard to tackle the blaze and bring it under control."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Bishops Avenue runs from north side of Hampstead Heath to East Finchley and is one of the world's richest streets.

Properties go on the market for as much as £65 million and people with properties there include the Sultan of Brunei.