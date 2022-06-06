Jeremy Hunt confirms he won’t back Boris Johnson in confidence vote

Jeremy Hunt, who stood against Boris Johnson in 2019, said he would not back Prime Minister in a confidence vote, warning the Tories would lose the next election if he remained in post.

The former foreign secretary and MP for South West Surrey said: ”Having been trusted with power, Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve.

“We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country.

“And because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election.

“Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer and more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values.

“Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change.”

Mr Hunt is perhaps the most influential of backbench Tory MPs and his intervention will damage the prime minister's chances of winning the vote, but the odds are still stacked in the PM's favour.

Number 10 said Mr Johnson "welcomes" a vote of no confidence as it presents a chance to "draw a line and move on".

Who is Jeremy Hunt?

Untainted by office during the past three years, the former foreign secretary and ex-health secretary is widely expected to make a fresh bid for the leadership if there is a contest, having been runner-up to Mr Johnson in 2019. While he has suggested this is not the time for another leadership election, he will know that he may never get another opportunity if he does not run. As chairman of the Commons Health Committee, he has used his position to make a number of critical interventions on the Government’s handling of the pandemic, although his strong support for lockdown measures will not have pleased all Tory MPs.

