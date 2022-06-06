Teen grabs pigeon from tree and tries to rip off its wing in Walthamstow

A wood pigeon was grabbed from a tree by a teenager who tried to rip a wing off and left the bird dying on an East London street. A passer-by witnessed the horrific attack on Sunday morning as he was walking along Sandpiper Close in Walthamstow. He saw the teen on a silver scooter grab the bird as it ate berries from a tree branch. The witness stayed with the injured bird and told the RSPCA. Nicole Thomas from the animal charity arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and saw the terrified bird hiding behind a fence with a badly broken wing.

She managed to rescue the pigeon but it was so badly injured the bird had to be put to sleep to end its suffering.

The pigeon was found hiding behind a fence Credit: RSPCA

She is now appealing for information to trace the youth responsible for the ‘mindless attack’. Nicole Thomas said: “When I arrived at the scene there was blood and feathers on the street and the poor bird was hiding behind a nearby fence and was obviously terrified and stressed. “I managed to capture the bird but the damage was so bad the kindest thing to do was to put the pigeon to sleep. “The poor bird was happily feeding when this youth came along and just grabbed it from the tree and carried out such a mindless attack on a defenceless animal."

The youth is described as a young teenager, white, with dark hair, he was wearing a tracksuit and was riding on a silver scooter.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 999.