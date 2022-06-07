Play Brightcove video

A bomb disposal robot was dispatched to Westminster after reports of a suspicious package closed roads near parliament.

Streets around Westminster Tube station were sealed off and traffic diverted as emergency services sent the robot to examine a telephone box close to the Cenotaph.

Video shows police and fire crews at the scene and a bomb disposal expert walking across shattered glass to look inside the box.

He was seen picking up an object from the floor before placing it back and checking the neighbouring phone box.

The robot is then sent away from the scene.

At around 12:30 Met Police confirmed all r oad closures and cordons had been lifted and the item was found to be non-suspicious.

Some MPs and their staff were evacuated as a precaution. Officers thanked the public for their co-operation while we dealt with the situation.

