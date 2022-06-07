A driver who was drunk and travelled on the wrong side of the road hit and killed a teenager who was on his way home from his girlfriend's house in South London.

James Biscoe, 21, was three times over the alcohol limit and showing a "flagrant disregard for rules of the road" when he struck 16-year-old Junior Alexander at 50mph. Junior had been travelling along Southborough Lane in Bromley on July 18, 2021, on an e-scooter in the early hours of the morning after visiting his girlfriend.

After being thrown into the air by Biscoe, who had swerved into the wrong side of the road, he was taken to King’s College Hospital with “catastrophic injuries” but sadly passed away.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, Biscoe, of Wilson Road, Dartford, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving whilst above the alcohol limit and failing to stop after a collision.

The court heard that the previous evening, Biscoe had driven his red Fiat Punto to a nearby friend’s house and had been drinking.

'Worst decision of your life'

Judge John Hillen recounted: "You had hoped to borrow money for a taxi from your drinking companion but he could not help so you decided to take a risk and drive home.

"That was the worst decision of your life and a decision that led to you causing the death of Junior and blighting the lives of those who loved him.” Whilst driving along Southborough Lane, which has a speed limit of 30mph, Biscoe’s black box recorded speeds upwards of 50mph.

Biscoe was accused of swerving into the opposite lane to avoid speed cameras on a pedestrian crossing and coming into direct collision with the teenage schoolboy.

A shocking clip was played from a house CCTV camera. Biscoe, a plumber, later told a probation officer that he had crossed to the opposite lane in an attempt to swerve a skip.

Despite stopping a few seconds later, he failed to return to Junior’s body and drove away to a car park on Southwood Close where he was found a few hours later. During the course of the collision, Junior’s body was “thrown some distance into the air”.

He suffered “terrible injuries” and was unresponsive when found by a member of the public at 1.20am.

Emergency services took him to hospital where he suffered four cardiac arrests, but despite the best efforts of surgeons, he died.

'Good grades at GCSE'

Taking to the witness stand to deliver his victim impact statement, Junior’s dad Jason Alexander said: “Junior was a bright boy who had just finished his GCSE's. He got A’s and B's, he had a bright future ahead of him.

"He never got to see his results. He was going to go to college to do his A-levels, four A-levels. He was that bright he’d have gone somewhere like Cambridge.

"Junior was my son, my only son, he was a nephew, a cousin, an uncle and a very much loved member of our family. He wanted to be a barrister, it’s ironic that we’re here today at the Old Bailey where he would have applied his trade one day. He will never do that now. "On July 18 in the early hours, his life was taken away by James who was in the dock today. It could have so easily been avoided. He knew the law, we all know the law. You don’t drink and drive but he decided to get to his car and drive and we all know the answer to that. "After hitting my son at that speed, my son had no chance. He left his body a mangled wreck, all his teeth knocked out and he didn't even stop. Left him there to lie in the streets like a dog, a stray dog. He didn’t even stop to notify the emergency services, he didn’t give my son a chance."

His mum Donna Lonergan gave an emotional recounting of "collapsing on the floor" after receiving a knock on the door from police officers.

She had last seen her son earlier that afternoon as he went to drop off an item at his girlfriend’s house. She recalled: "My last words to him were hurry up. I will never tell my other son to hurry up now." She recalled opening James’ GCSE results following his death and said: "I had to hug the coffin to say goodbye. I can’t believe he left my baby on the floor in pain and alone. It’s pure evil, it is evil. You wouldn’t even treat an animal like that. Why didn’t you stop and call an ambulance? He was a child, an innocent child. He must have been so scared but you left him there to die." Thousands of pounds were raised for the family following Junior’s death after a GoFundMe was launched. Tributes were also left on Southborough Lane at the spot where he was tragically killed. Police officers found Biscoe a few hours later in a car park, with the front of his vehicle "smashed and carved inwards" and hair stuck in the glass. He was sat with his "mouth closed, dribbling" in the front driver’s seat and upon questioning, it was noted that he smelt "strongly" of alcohol. He was jailed for seven years and has been disqualified from driving for 10 years.

After passing sentence, members of Junior’s family were visibly angered, shouting: “Seven years for my son’s life, you’re having a laugh. Is that all he’s worth?”