Police have released video footage of the moment a speeding driver collides with a motorcyclist to raise awareness of the dangers of drink driving. The clip, shared by Surrey Police with the permission of the victim, shows the moment Nuno Ferreira, 45, from Godalming, collided with the motorcyclist on the A3 near Thursley. The driver was travelling at 84mph when he hit the bike, leaving the motorcyclist with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow. Police described the injuries as 'life-changing'. The clip shows Ferreira weaving in and out of the dual carriageway and driving well above the speed limit before failing to notice the motorcyclist. The driver was jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for four years. Blood analysis later showed that he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his system, above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

'Selfish decision to drink and drive'

Police Constable Chris Nicholson from the Roads Policing Unit, who investigated the case, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim, who suffered life-changing injuries as a result of Ferreira’s selfish decision to drink and drive. I would like to thank the victim for giving us permission to share this haunting footage to highlight the consequences of drink driving. “I would also like to remind the public that even if you think you’ve had a drink but feel fine to drive, you are not. By getting in the car after drinking alcohol, you are putting not only your life at risk, but the lives of innocent members of the public who are just going about their day. It is never acceptable.”

