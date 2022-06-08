A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of hitting a female colleague in the face while they were detaining a suspect.

Sergeant David Gibson, 28, allegedly struck Jemma Blake to her lower jaw with his open hand while they were both on duty at Lewisham station last year.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard they were restraining a man in the custody suite.

The detainee was said to be lying face down on the floor as Gibson used both hands to control him before his colleague reached down towards the suspect’s neck to remove his necklace.

Gibson allegedly pushed out with his open hand, striking Ms Blake’s lower jaw and telling her: “Get off”.

He pleaded not guilty to a single charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The court heard Gibson, from Dartford in Kent, is still attached to Lewisham police station but currently working from home.

District Judge Daniel Sternberg said the case was suitable to be tried at the magistrates court but Gibson opted for a trial in front of a jury.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Inner London Crown Court on July 6.

The Met said Gibson is a sergeant working at the Met Detention Unit based at Croydon and is currently on restricted duties.

