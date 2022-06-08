Parking wardens in part of south London are set to go on strike because they're not being paid enough, according to the GMB union.

The union is demanding a pay rise of £5 per hour for members employed by NSL Parking Services in Wandsworth.

Industrial action is planned for the 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 June.

Paul Grafton, GMB Regional Organiser said:

“Now that the Tories have been ousted from Wandsworth, we will be calling on the Labour leader to bring these important and valuable services back under local authority control.

“GMB believes these staff members are at least £5 per hour underpaid, have a less favourable pension and hardly any sick pay compared to council workers.

“The council earns many tens of millions per year in parking charges, so perhaps they might want to think about reinvesting some of that money in the people who earn it for them.”

Wandsworth Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

