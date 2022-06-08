Unite joins RMT union to strike on London Underground on June 21

Members of Unite at Transport for London and London Underground will strike on June 21, the same day as a walkout by the RMT on the Tube and railways, the union announced.

The move by Unite comes as talks were held in a bid to avert strikes by railway workers after the scale of disruption to services by the planned industrial action became clear.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25, in the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation.

The RMT also announced another 24-hour strike on London Underground on June 21 in a separate row.

The disputes are over pay, jobs and pensions, with the union complaining that railway staff who worked through the pandemic are facing job cuts, a pay freeze and attacks on employment conditions.

Talks between Network Rail (NR) and the union are expected to be held in the next few days.

NR is also drawing up contingency plans, with the strikes expected to cause disruption to services for six days, from the first walkout on Tuesday June 21 to the day after the third strike.

Fewer than one in five trains are likely to run, and only between 7am and 7pm, probably only on main lines.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out...