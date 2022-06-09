Prince William has been spotted selling The Big Issue in London, wearing the magazine's distinctive red vest and a baseball cap.

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted in Westminster by a relative of retired Met Police Chief Superintendent Matthew Gardner, who posted pictures online.

Writing on Linkedin he said: "My brother-in-law was in London today and saw a celebrity, so he took a photo at a distance.

"The celebrity saw the 'covert surveillance' effort and crossed the road to investigate further.

"What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.



"These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised."

Below: Prince William meets another surprised passer-by, Vitalijus Zuikauskas, in London

Passer-by Vitalijus Zuikauskas with Prince William Credit: Instagram/Vitalijus Zuikauskas

William asked Mr Gardner's brother-in-law if he wanted to buy a copy of the Big Issue, to which he replied "I have no change".

The royal then produced a mobile card machine to complete the successful sale to help support the homeless.

The Big Issue is a magazine focused on social issues, which offers opportunities to people who are homeless or at-risk the opportunity to work as street vendors and earn an income.

